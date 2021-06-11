Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “
NYSE WMC opened at $4.14 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $251.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 125,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
