Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

NYSE WMC opened at $4.14 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $251.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 125,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

