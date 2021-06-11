Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $45.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

