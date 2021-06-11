Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,940 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of Welltower worth $61,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

