Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 372.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

