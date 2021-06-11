Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 372.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $28.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares in the last quarter.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.