Weil Company Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $64.88 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

