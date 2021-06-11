Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.

Several brokerages have commented on WB. Benchmark boosted their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Weibo alerts:

NASDAQ:WB opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.