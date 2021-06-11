Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Daimler (DAI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Daimler (ETR: DAI) recently:

6/11/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Daimler was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Daimler was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Daimler was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Daimler was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Daimler was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Daimler was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Daimler was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Daimler was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Daimler was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Daimler was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Daimler was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Daimler was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Daimler was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Daimler was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Daimler was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Daimler was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Daimler was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Daimler was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Daimler was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/16/2021 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Daimler was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Daimler was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DAI traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €78.17 ($91.96). 1,957,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €75.33. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €34.30 ($40.35) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

