Wealthsimple US Ltd. Buys Shares of 356 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealthsimple US Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. ASML accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $693.98. 6,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $650.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $332.80 and a 1 year high of $704.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

