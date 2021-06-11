Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 845.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $55,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $154.88. 35,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,617. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

