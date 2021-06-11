Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 28,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $54.83. 349,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,115,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

