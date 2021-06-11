Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.70. 8,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.60 and a 12-month high of $281.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

