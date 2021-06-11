Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $32.28 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $32,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.16. 12,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,777. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.01.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

