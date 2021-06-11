Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $16.12 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 141,395 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 54,169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

GLTR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.23. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,092. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $79.71 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43.

