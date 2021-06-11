WAX Trading 8.6% Lower This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $242.49 million and $3.12 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 228.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00091349 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,737,905,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,611,903 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.