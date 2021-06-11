Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,010. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.