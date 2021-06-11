Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMG opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.01. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.