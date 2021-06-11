W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 108.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 204.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $459.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.22 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 over the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

