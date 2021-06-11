Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading 8.1% Higher

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. 840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 217,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $826.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,318,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $35,917,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

