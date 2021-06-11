Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Humana by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $420.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.99. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

