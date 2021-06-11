Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 463 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in United Rentals by 165.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 43.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $303.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.51 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

