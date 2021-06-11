Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $548,000 Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $294.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.36. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

