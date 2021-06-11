Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,962 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,054 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.72 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

