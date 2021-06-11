Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,704,000 after purchasing an additional 445,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

