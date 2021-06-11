Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 50,000 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,636,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 72,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 81,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $17.68 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38.

