Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

VOD opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

