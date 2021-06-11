Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

VOD stock opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.50. The company has a market capitalization of £36.28 billion and a PE ratio of 432.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

