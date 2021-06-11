VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 779.5% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VNUE traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 9,030,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,151,180. VNUE has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.
About VNUE
