Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 168,526 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

