Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,575 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $55,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $49,913.11.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $52,412.01.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $69,360.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $61,800.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $68,280.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $44,319.90.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $80,040.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.87.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 440,301 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

