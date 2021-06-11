VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.06. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $66.62.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
