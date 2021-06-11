VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 14th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of CDC stock remained flat at $$66.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 78,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,417. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15.

