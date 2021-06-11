VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.