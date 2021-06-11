VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. 553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352. VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29.

