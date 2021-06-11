VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:CEY opened at $25.26 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31.

