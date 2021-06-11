VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.