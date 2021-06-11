Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nautilus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Nautilus by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 139,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

NYSE NLS opened at $16.57 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $506.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

