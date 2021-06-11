Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 424.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 129,385 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $1,762,521 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

