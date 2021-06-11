Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,814 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after acquiring an additional 530,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $13,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 396,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 570,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

INO stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.66. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,338 shares of company stock worth $487,423. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

