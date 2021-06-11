Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 59,870 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.43. Zomedica Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $933,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,764,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,951,526 shares of company stock worth $4,576,513 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

