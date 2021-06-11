Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,128 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in LendingTree by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LendingTree by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $208.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

