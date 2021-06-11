Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $263,000 in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPE. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $133,932. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

