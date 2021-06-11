Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,010 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX opened at $41.21 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $831.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

