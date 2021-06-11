Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin Sells 2,010 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $35,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $134,875.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $168,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00.

Shares of VIAV opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

