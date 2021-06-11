Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Vesuvius stock remained flat at $$7.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

