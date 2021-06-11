VerusCoin Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $72.26 million and approximately $23,953.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00158753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00192998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.01101912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,168.37 or 0.99965265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,688,169 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

