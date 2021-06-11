Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 440.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,337 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $18.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.88. 191,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,867. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

