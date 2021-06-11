Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.