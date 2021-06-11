Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.68

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.68 and last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 3789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -230.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

