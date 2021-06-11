VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 53,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,415,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
VBIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $991.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
