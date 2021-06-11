VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 53,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,415,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $991.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

