VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stake Lessened by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,728 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

